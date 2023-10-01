close
Gross GST collection rises 10% to over Rs 1.62 trillion in September

The revenue in September 2023 was 10 per cent higher than the GST revenue of Rs 1.47 trillion in the same month last year, the finance ministry said in a statement

GST

GST

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 1 2023 | 4:12 PM IST
Gross GST collection rose 10 per cent to over Rs 1.62 trillion in September, crossing the Rs 1.6 lakh crore mark for the fourth time during current financial year.

Gross GST revenue collected last month was Rs 1,62,712 crore. Of this, Central GST was Rs 29,818 crore, State GST was Rs 37,657 crore, Integrated GST was Rs 83,623 crore (including Rs 41,145 crore collected on import of goods) and cess was Rs 11,613 crore (including Rs 881 crore collected on import of goods).

The revenue in September 2023 was 10 per cent higher than the GST revenue of Rs 1.47 trillion in the same month last year, the finance ministry said in a statement.

"During the month, revenues from domestic transactions (including import of services) are 14 per cent higher than the revenues from these sources during the same month last year. It is for the fourth time that gross GST collection has crossed Rs 1.60 trillion mark in FY 2023-24," it said.

Topics : Finance Ministry GST collection GST cash transactions

First Published: Oct 1 2023 | 4:11 PM IST

