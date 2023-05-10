Shell firms under scanner of tax authorities over fake ITC claims

The special drive by the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) is aimed at weeding out fake ITC claims by using forged GST registration. The exercise will be conducted by all central and state tax administrations and will continue till July 15.

Some of these entities showed a jump in their annual turnover in FY21, FY22, and FY23, raising suspicion, a senior official privy to the development said, adding that the matter required a thorough examination.