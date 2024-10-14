Business Standard
GST compensation cess to be discussed at GoM meeting on Wednesday

During the 54th GST Council meeting on September 9, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman indicated that the government plans to fully repay the loan, including interest, by January 2026

Harsh Kumar New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 14 2024 | 11:30 PM IST

A 10-member Group of Ministers (GoM) led by Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary is set to meet for the first time on Wednesday to discuss the future of GST compensation cess after the loan repayment period ends in March 2026, according to multiple sources familiar with the matter.
 
“By March 2026, the levy in its current form will end. We are meeting on October 16 to discuss several related issues. The panel is likely to debate whether the cess should continue to be levied separately after 2025-26 or be subsumed into a higher tax bracket,”
