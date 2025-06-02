Monday, June 02, 2025 | 07:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / GST Council may reclassify key intermediaries as exporters in next meeting

GST Council may reclassify key intermediaries as exporters in next meeting

"With the Law Committee's approval expected shortly, the GST Council's final decision in its next meeting could mark a turning point for India's intermediary-driven export sectors," said the official

GST
premium

Currently, intermediary services fall in the 18 per cent GST slab under the Central GST Act. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Monika Yadav New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2025 | 7:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The upcoming 56th Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council meeting may approve a proposal reclassifying intermediaries — including brokers, agents, and digital platforms — as exporters, granting their services a zero-rated status, said a senior government official.
 
The move is aimed at alleviating an 18 per cent GST burden on such entities. The issue is likely to be taken up for final approval after the Law Committee’s nod, paving the way for significant financial relief to such firms.
 
“With the Law Committee’s approval expected shortly, the GST Council’s final decision in its next meeting could mark a turning point for
Topics : Nirmala Sitharaman GST Council meet GST Council Gross domestic product
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon