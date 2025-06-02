GST Council may reclassify key intermediaries as exporters in next meeting

The upcoming 56th Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council meeting may approve a proposal reclassifying intermediaries — including brokers, agents, and digital platforms — as exporters, granting their services a zero-rated status, said a senior government official.

The move is aimed at alleviating an 18 per cent GST burden on such entities. The issue is likely to be taken up for final approval after the Law Committee’s nod, paving the way for significant financial relief to such firms.

“With the Law Committee’s approval expected shortly, the GST Council’s final decision in its next meeting could mark a turning point for