Home / Economy / News / GST Council meeting on Sep 3-4: Exemption on cards for cancer drugs

GST Council meeting on Sep 3-4: Exemption on cards for cancer drugs

Garments and apparel as well as footwear priced above ₹2,500 are likely to attract 18 per cent GST, while those below this threshold are expected to be taxed at 5 per cent, sources said

Monika Yadav New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2025 | 11:26 PM IST
The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council, convening for two days starting Wednesday to take up the much-awaited rationalisation of the multiple-rate indirect tax regime announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Independence Day, is likely to consider GST exemptions for around 36 cancer-fighting drugs, a new price-based levy for ciga­rettes, and fresh price thresholds for foot­­wear and apparel taxes.
 
The Council, that includes representatives from all states, is slated to discuss the Centre’s proposal to do away with the 12 per cent and 28 per cent GST rates, retain the extant rates of 5 per cent and 18 per
