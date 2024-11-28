Business Standard
Home / Economy / News / GST fitment committee set to review 18% tax on co-lending services

GST fitment committee set to review 18% tax on co-lending services

Under the co-lending model, NBFCs are required to retain a minimum of 20 per cent of individual loans on their books, while the remaining balance is held by banks

GST
Premium

(Photo: Shutterstock)

Harsh Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 28 2024 | 11:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Fitment Committee of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council is set to review the 18 per cent GST on co-lending services, following a report submitted by the State Bank of India (SBI)-led committee on co-lending. The Department of Financial Services (DFS), which had commissioned the report, had submitted a request to the Department of Revenue for a review of the GST on co-lending services, sources said.
 
“The Fitment Committee will determine the extent to which the GST rate should be reduced. There are two possible options: one is a reduction for co-lending activities related to commercial vehicle loans,
Topics : Goods and Services Tax financial services MSME sector Crisil ratings

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon