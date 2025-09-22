GST rate cut draws shoppers to electronics stores, sales stir slowly

Consumer durable stores across the country witnessed a noticeable uptick in footfall on Monday as the goods and services tax (GST) on television sets, air-conditioners, and dishwashers dropped from 28 per cent to 18 per cent. But despite the buzz, retailers say the surge in walk-ins has not yet translated into significant sales.

In Kolkata, electronics stores were prepared well in advance for the revised rates, with fresh stickers placed alongside old ones to highlight the 10 per cent price cut. From morning, customers were walking in to enquire, and the optimism was evident.

Sales had fallen nearly 50 per