High equality ranking for India masks deeper gaps, say economists

High equality ranking for India masks deeper gaps, say economists

According to the World Bank, India's Gini Index stands at 25.5, making it the fourth most equal country in the world, after the Slovak Republic, Slovenia and Belarus

Ruchika ChitravanshiShiva Rajora New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 06 2025 | 11:30 PM IST

A recent World Bank report placing India among the most equal countries globally may present a limited view of inequality, with economists suggesting that broader data sets could tell a different story. 
According to the report, India’s Gini index (or coefficient/ratio), a key measure of inequality, stood at 25.5 in 2022–23, placing the country fourth globally in terms of equality, behind only the Slovak Republic, Slovenia, and Belarus. 
The Gini index ranges from 0 to 100, where zero represents perfect equality and 100 indicates extreme inequality, with one individual possessing all income or wealth, or accounting for all consumption. 
Such
