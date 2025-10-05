Dixon to Amber: Homegrown giants lead charge in electronics component plan

Indian electronics manufacturing services (EMS) companies — including Dixon Technologies (India), Delhi-based Amber Enterprises India, Chennai-based Munoth Industries, Bengaluru-based Aequs, automotive component major Samvardhana Motherson, and Mysuru-based Kaynes Technology India — have emerged as key applicants under the central government’s nearly ₹23,000 crore Electronics Component Manufacturing Scheme.

According to a senior official in the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Meity), nearly 90 per cent of the applications have come from Indian companies, reflecting their aggressive investment plans.

Amber has submitted proposals to invest ₹4,200 crore across two projects eligible for incentives under the