How e-Shram portal could transform social security, labour market landscape

The government is working on integrating welfare schemes across ministries into a single portal for unorganised sector workers to access, as well as for private firms to tap into for labour needs

Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya launched 'e-Shram - One Stop Solution' for our workers in the unorganized sector | Photo: X/ @mansukhmandviya
File photo of Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya launching 'e-Shram - One Stop Solution' for our workers in the unorganized sector | (Photo: X/ @mansukhmandviya)

Shiva Rajora New Delhi
6 min read Last Updated : Nov 26 2024 | 5:22 PM IST

On October 21, India's Labour ministry integrated different social security schemes with the e-Shram portal in a bid to provide seamless access to government welfare programmes to around 300 million unorganised sector workers who are already registered on the portal.  
 
The ‘One Stop Solution’ facility entails consolidating and integrating data from various central ministries & departments into a single repository. The move follows an announcement made by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during her Union Budget speech earlier this year to facilitate the delivery of a wide array of services to labourers, including those for employment and skilling with a comprehensive
