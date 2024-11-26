How e-Shram portal could transform social security, labour market landscape

On October 21, India's Labour ministry integrated different social security schemes with the e-Shram portal in a bid to provide seamless access to government welfare programmes to around 300 million unorganised sector workers who are already registered on the portal.

The ‘One Stop Solution’ facility entails consolidating and integrating data from various central ministries & departments into a single repository. The move follows an announcement made by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during her Union Budget speech earlier this year to facilitate the delivery of a wide array of services to labourers, including those for employment and skilling with a comprehensive