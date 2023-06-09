How FAME scheme changes impact electric vehicle fortunes in India

Taken together, all these disparate elements do not bode well for a fledgling electric two-wheeler (e2W) industry, which until last year was largely a clutch of family-run shops, barring an odd VC-funded Ola or Ather Energy. The health of this sector was paramount for India’s plans to have 80 per cent of new sales coming from e2Ws by 2030. Likewise, at least a third of passenger car sale

It was hard to miss the perfect storm brewing for India’s EV industry since early 2022. On one hand, you had several accidents involving battery fires that unnerved consumers; on the other, uncertainty had crept in over subsidies. Charging infrastructure continued to be a drag, and financial institutions are hesitant to step on the pedal when it came to financing battery-operated vehicles.