close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

How FAME scheme changes impact electric vehicle fortunes in India

Sharp cutbacks in the incentive scheme is likely to put the brakes on this market

S Dinakar
electric scooters
Premium

6 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2023 | 4:21 PM IST
Follow Us
New Delhi’s timing couldn’t have been worse, both for India’s fledgling electric vehicle (EV) sector and prospective electric bike buyers.
It was hard to miss the perfect storm brewing for India’s EV industry since early 2022. On one hand, you had several accidents involving battery fires that unnerved consumers; on the other, uncertainty had crept in over subsidies. Charging infrastructure continued to be a drag, and financial institutions are hesitant to step on the pedal when it came to financing battery-operated vehicles. 
Taken together, all these disparate elements do not bode well for a fledgling electric two-wheeler (e2W) industry, which until last year was largely a clutch of family-run shops, barring an odd VC-funded Ola or Ather Energy. The health of this sector was paramount for India’s plans to have 80 per cent of new sales coming from e2Ws by 2030. Likewise, at least a third of passenger car sale
Or

Also Read

Centre likely to discontinue second phase of Fame-II scheme after FY24

As govt cuts down subsidy, EV two-wheelers may get costlier from June 1

FAME subsidy row: Centre to return Rs 800 cr to ex-factory price defaulters

All 7,000 e-buses under FAME-II to run on roads in next one year: Official

FAME: Electric 2-wheeler manufacturers deny allegations of non-compliance

Domestic GDP growth on firm footing, growth slightly revised upwards: SBI

India is open to negotiate trade agreement with Africa: Piyush Goyal

India planning fewer annual GDP estimates to avoid confusing markets

RBI needs monsoon to deliver before weighing rate cuts in next MPC meet

Expansion plan for one of world's biggest coal mines challenged in India

Topics : FAME-II Electric mobility Electric Vehicles

First Published: Jun 09 2023 | 4:21 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Domestic GDP growth on firm footing, growth slightly revised upwards: SBI

Economic growth, GDP
2 min read

India is open to negotiate trade agreement with Africa: Piyush Goyal

Piyush Goyal insisted members water down the WTO’s subsidy rules for government-backed food-purchasing programs aimed at feeding poor citizens. (Photo: Bloomberg)
2 min read

India planning fewer annual GDP estimates to avoid confusing markets

Economic growth, GDP
2 min read

Most Popular

Adani Group repays loans worth $2.65 bn to complete prepayment programme

Adani, Adani Group
3 min read

WWDC23 highlights: Apple Vision Pro, platform updates, Macs, more announced

Apple WWDC 2023
1 min read

Sensex, Nifty stage smart recovery in fag-end; IT stocks weak, auto rally

sensex, BSE
1 min read

Byju's files suit against TLB acceleration, eyes Redwood's disqualification

Byju Raveendran
6 min read

Should you subscribe to IKIO Lighting IPO? Here's what brokerages suggest

Image
4 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon