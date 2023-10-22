How India's bankruptcy code framework is undergoing a quiet makeover

On Wednesday, in a matter involving Finolex Cable, the Supreme Court used strong words while speaking about the National Company Law Tribunal and the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal — words such as “rot” and “unbecoming”.
The NCLT and NCLAT are quasi-judicial bodies established in June 2016 to adjudicate issues relating to Indian companies. Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) experts say if the Supreme Court found NCLT and NCLAT members in contempt, it could set judicial precedents affecting IBC decisions.