How Mines and Mineral Bill 2023 clears roadblocks for private investment

In a bid to attract private sector investment in the exploration of critical and deep-seated minerals in the country, the Parliament passed the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2023, on August 2.

The Bill amends the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957, allowing for private participation in the exploration and mining of 29 minerals that include gold, silver, copper, cobalt, nickel, lead, potash, rock phosphate, beryllium, and lithium, among others.