How plethora of GST notices are spoiling the ease of doing business

The cases relate to mismatches in input tax and output tax returns, reversal of input tax credit relating to exempt items as well as matters relating to broader legal interpretation of GST.

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) recently provided some sort of breather to the companies facing notices from the goods and services tax (GST) authorities on expats salaries but this is not the only area troubling India Inc under this indirect tax regime.

Companies faced these notices since those could be sent for 2017-18 only till September 30 unless extended in cases like fraud, willful suppression of facts etc. Similarly, these notices for 2018-19 could be sent till the end of the current month.

