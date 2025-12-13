I-T dept flags ₹5,500 cr in suspicious political donation-linked tax claims

The Income Tax department has flagged over ₹5,500 crore in suspicious donation-linked tax deductions after nationwide verification and enforcement actions linked to registered unrecognised political parties (RUPPs), government sources said.

The actions were carried out on July 14 across 150 premises, during which more than 102 RUPPs were identified as suspicious for their alleged role in facilitating bogus donations used to claim tax deductions.

Investigations found that intermediaries were advertising “guaranteed refunds” in cinema halls and on social media platforms, luring taxpayers into making non-genuine claims in return for a commission, the sources said. In one case, a syndicate of