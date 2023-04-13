IBC amendments: Govt reviews proposed changes in real estate insolvencies

The ministry has received suggestions on its consultation paper on sweeping changes in the c

MCA has proposed that if the insolvency is initiated against a promoter of a real estate project, then CIRP (Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process) provisions would apply only to projects that have defaulted, according to the discretion of the adjudicating authority. Experts have cited concerns that promoters could use this provision to simply declare a project insolvent if they feel they won’t get any commercial value from it.