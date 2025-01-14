Business Standard

IIFCL listing on the cards could give a fillip to infra financing

While it signals a return to the government's strategic divestment strategy, the amount raised will fall far short of the spending target for the sector

Subhomoy Bhattacharjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 14 2025 | 4:21 PM IST

First, the good news. The India Infrastructure Finance Company Ltd (IIFCL) will issue its Initial Public Offering (IPO) in the first quarter of FY26, that is, between April and June 2025. It is likely that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will announce the stake sale in her Budget speech due on February 1. The bad news is despite the IPO, the amount of money raised for infrastructure finance by all companies will be less than half the annual run rate needed to reach the target of Rs 100 trillion in spending for the sector. 
An equity sale in IIFCL will also
