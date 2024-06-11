Immediate challenge for Modi 3.0: Tackling vegetable prices amid heatwave

As a new government takes office in the country’s capital, rising food inflation will be a significant challenge in the coming weeks.

Among all crops, vegetable prices are particularly tricky to manage.

Data shows that inflation in onions, potatoes, and tomatoes (which make up almost 60 per cent of the total vegetable production in the country) has been in high double digits since January 2024.

Traders mentioned that with the intensifying heat wave in the upcoming weeks, the possibility of prices decreasing is not very likely, although there might be a slight moderation.

According to recent data shared by the