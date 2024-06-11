Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Immediate challenge for Modi 3.0: Tackling vegetable prices amid heatwave

With the intensifying heat wave in the upcoming weeks, the possibility of prices decreasing is not very likely, although there might be a slight moderation

Vegetables are displayed for sale at Panzer's delicatessen and grocery in London, Britain, March 26, 2024. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Premium

REUTERS/Toby Melville

Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2024 | 4:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

As a new government takes office in the country’s capital, rising food inflation will be a significant challenge in the coming weeks.

Among all crops, vegetable prices are particularly tricky to manage. 

Data shows that inflation in onions, potatoes, and tomatoes (which make up almost 60 per cent of the total vegetable production in the country) has been in high double digits since January 2024.

Traders mentioned that with the intensifying heat wave in the upcoming weeks, the possibility of prices decreasing is not very likely, although there might be a slight moderation.

According to recent data shared by the
Topics : vegetable prices food inflation Agriculture ministry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 11 2024 | 3:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayApple WWDC 2024 HighlightsModi 3.0 Cabinet Meeting LiveLatest News LIVEHyundai Motor India IPOGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon