Implementation of guaranteed pension product delayed as talks continue

Sources said unlike the current products under NPS, pension fund managers (PFMs) have to run market risks in MARS. In current products, subscribers run risks and not PFMs.

The pension product guarantees a minimum rate of return to subscribers was launched by September end last year but it was delayed till the beginning of Financial Year 2022-23 (FY23). One and a half months into FY3, the product is yet to see the light of the day.