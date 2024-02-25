Improving leasing trends to support and lay bricks of value for Reits

With the quarter witnessing the highest quarterly gross leasing for a few listed players, coupled with expectations of rising demand for office space, it is positive for listed commercial developers as well as real estate investment trusts (Reits).



The recent rules on special economic zones (SEZs) and increasing lease activity by global capability centres (GCCs) are expected to boost both occupancies and rentals going ahead. This will not only benefit pure-play commercial asset owners such as the four listed Reits but also developers with significant office portfolios, such as DLF and Brigade Enterprises.



The immediate trigger for the stocks is