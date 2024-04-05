Sensex (    %)
                             
In foreign direct investment, China's loss is not India's gain: OECD data

It's other countries that are mopping up what would have gone to China

FDI
Premium

Illustration: Ajaya Mohanty

Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 05 2024 | 11:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Despite all the noise around India’s chance to leverage the China-plus one strategy, India’s share of global foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows fell from 3.5 per cent in the first nine months of 2022 to 2.19 per cent in the same period in 2023, according to OECD data.
 
The sharp drop of 54 per cent is much steeper than the overall global FDI inflow decline of 26 per cent in the first nine months.
FDI inflows to China have fallen dramatically from a share of 12.5 per cent in the first nine months of 2022 to only 1.7 per cent in

First Published: Apr 05 2024 | 11:03 PM IST

