In India's drive to boost tourism, tax becomes roadblock for industry

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Lakshadweep and the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya have reinforced focus on the tourism sector, which is struggling to recover from the effects of Covid-19 amid a stressed geopolitical situation.

Travel and tourism (T&T) was projected to contribute $209.7 billion to the Indian economy last year, little less than $212.8 in 2019, according to the World Travel & Tourism Council's (WTTC) 2023 'Economic Impact Research' report. The sector was projected to contribute six per cent to the gross domestic product (GDP) in 2023, one percentage point less than in 2019. It shows