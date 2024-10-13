Business Standard
Home / Economy / News / India advances in 6G race, ranks among top six in global patent filings

India advances in 6G race, ranks among top six in global patent filings

Starting Oct 15, Delhi will host the World Telecommunications Standardisation Assembly providing a forum for delegates from 190 countries

India is advancing aggressively in the race to shape the next generation of wireless technology. Based on various studies, the country ranks between fourth and sixth globally in filing patents related to 6G technology, a promising indicator of its po
Premium

Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2024 | 11:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India is advancing aggressively in the race to shape the next generation of wireless technology. Based on various studies, the country ranks between fourth and sixth globally in filing patents related to 6G technology, a promising indicator of its potential influence on the 6G standard-setting process.

From October 15-24, India will host the World Telecommunications Standardisation Assembly (WTSA) in Delhi providing a forum for delegates from 190 countries to discuss future standards for crucial technologies such as 6G, artificial intelligence, and big data. It is the first time that this assembly shall be held in Asia.  

Prime Minister Narendra
Topics : 5G telecom services Telecom industry

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon