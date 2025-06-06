Friday, June 06, 2025 | 08:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Economy / News / India to amend laws to allow overseas exploration of critical minerals

India to amend laws to allow overseas exploration of critical minerals

India will amend the Mines and Minerals Act 2023 to permit use of ₹5,600 crore for overseas critical mineral exploration and introduce a tailings policy to support extraction

Rare earth mineral mining in Inner Mongolia, China. In April, China stopped almost all shipments of critical minerals that are needed for cars, jet fighters and other technologies. | Image Credit: Reuters
The proposed amendments also aim to introduce a tailings policy and modify the royalty structure to facilitate the extraction of critical minerals from waste materials. (Image Credit: Reuters)

Puja Das New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2025 | 8:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India is planning to amend the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Act 2023 to specify the use of funds currently earmarked at ₹5,600 crore for exploring critical mineral mines overseas, according to a top official.
 
The proposed amendments also aim to introduce a tailings policy and modify the royalty structure to facilitate the extraction of critical minerals from waste materials, the official added.
 
These changes are expected to advance the National Critical Minerals Mission (NCMM), which focuses on securing supplies of these strategically important minerals for commercial use. The NCMM has an allocated budget of ₹16,300 crore over
