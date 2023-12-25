Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

India-Asean FTA review: Talks for 'modern' pact scheduled for Feb

For a long time, India has been worried about the routing of goods from third countries through non-Asean countries by taking the duty advantages of the agreement

FTA, Free Trade Agreement, Trade Ties, Deals, Partnership
Premium

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Shreya Nandi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 25 2023 | 8:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India and the 10-member Asean nations will soon kickstart a review meeting of the existing free trade agreement (FTA) — signed in August 2009 and enforced from 2010 — and discuss ways to make the pact more ‘modern’, people aware of the matter said.

A delegation comprising key officials from Asean nations is expected to be in New Delhi from on 18 and 19 to begin the negotiations.

Asean nations include Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam.

“It will be a complete re-look of the existing FTA. There will be a detailed chapter on ‘rules of

Also Read

PM Modi in Jakarta: 'ASEAN central pillar in India's Act East policy'

India squad for SA: Rohit, Surya, Rahul named Tests, T20, ODI captains

India vs Australia T20s full schedule, squads, match timing, live streaming

India vs Afghanistan T20s full schedule, match timings, live streaming

World Cup 2026 Qualifier India vs Qatar highlights: India lose 0-3 to Qatar

India may discuss non-tariff barriers in Trade Policy Forum meet with US

First rupee payment for oil to UAE: Looking for more deals, say officials

Disinvestment to miss target again in FY24, raises over Rs 4 trn in 10 yrs

Year Ender 2023: G20 stands out as India's diplomatic achievement of year

Tightened belts, half-filled shelves: The story of rural retail demand

Topics : ASEAN FTA India-Asean trade Indian Economy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 25 2023 | 7:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesPaytm LayoffsLatest News LiveMerry Christmas 2023 WishesJN.1 Covid Variant outbreakGold Silver Price TodayDelhi Air QualitySerum Institute of India | JN.1 Covid Variant VaccineCovid-19 Case UpdatesBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon