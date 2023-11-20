Sensex (-0.21%)
65655.15 -139.58
Nifty (-0.19%)
19694.00 -37.80
Nifty Smallcap (0.13%)
6464.30 + 8.65
Nifty Midcap (0.11%)
41856.45 + 45.20
Nifty Bank (0.00%)
43584.95 1.00
Heatmap

India-Australia ECTA: 77% utilisation by Indian exporters in 9 months

In a free trade agreement (FTA), the utilisation rate is one of the key parameters to assess how a trade agreement is faring or the real gains from the deal

India UK, FTA
Premium

The high utilisation comes despite a dip in overall exports to Australia

Shreya Nandi New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 20 2023 | 8:40 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The utilisation of the India-Australia Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA) by Indian exporters has reached 77 per cent during the first nine months since the implementation of the interim trade deal, according to official data.

This means that during the January-September period, of the total value of trade eligible for concessional tariffs under the trade agreement, 77 per cent of the value of Indian goods is being exported using the preferential or ECTA route.

For Indian exporters, sectors that have benefited from the trade deal include iron and steel products, linens, agricultural products, and electrical conductors.

Also Read

Top headlines: Monsoon on track, India to start FTA talks with SACU

Want easier intra-company transfers for workers: India on UK FTA talks

Piyush Goyal to visit UK for FTA negotiations, review progress of TEPA

Eye on free-trade agreement, India seeks Eurasian bloc trade data

India vs Australia final: Odd similarities between 2 World Cup grand finale

Retail inflation for agricultural, rural workers marginally up in Oct

RBI's tighter unsecured loan norms to hit white good firms' margins

Himachal govt launches Rs 680 cr job scheme linked with green initiatives

Fresh formal job creation dips to 6-month low in September: EPFO data

Project cost over doubled to Rs 10.64 trn under Bharatmala Pariyojana: Icra

Topics : FTA talks India Australia Australia India-Australia free trade agreement exporters

First Published: Nov 20 2023 | 8:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveJio Financial ServicesWorld Heritage WeekIndia vs Australia CWC 2023 FinalState Assembly polls 2023 LIVE UpdatesInnova Hycross GX Limited EditionGold-Silver Price TodayOnePlus 12 Smartphone

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023 Final UpdatesICC Cricket WC 2023: Disney Star wants to make Rs 30L from 10-sec ad slots

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', vehicular emissions largest contributorDiwali eve: Mumbai airport handles record 1,032 flights on November 11

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time highHere's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon