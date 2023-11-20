India-Australia ECTA: 77% utilisation by Indian exporters in 9 months

The utilisation of the India-Australia Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA) by Indian exporters has reached 77 per cent during the first nine months since the implementation of the interim trade deal, according to official data.

This means that during the January-September period, of the total value of trade eligible for concessional tariffs under the trade agreement, 77 per cent of the value of Indian goods is being exported using the preferential or ECTA route.

For Indian exporters, sectors that have benefited from the trade deal include iron and steel products, linens, agricultural products, and electrical conductors.