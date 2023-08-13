Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (-0.56%)
65322.65 -365.53
Nifty (-0.59%)
19428.30 -114.80
Nifty Smallcap (-0.15%)
5360.50 -8.10
Nifty Midcap (-0.45%)
37836.15 -171.45
Nifty Bank (-0.77%)
44199.10 -342.70
Heatmap

India-Australia trade deal utilisation rate at 90% in first six months

As much as 51 per cent of the nearly 6,500 tariff lines in Australia were already attracting zero import duty

Trade talks
Premium

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Shreya Nandi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2023 | 7:30 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The utilisation rate of the India-Australia trade pact is estimated at an average of 90 per cent during the first six-months since implementation of the interim trade deal, even as exports, in terms of value, witnessed 25 per cent year-on-year (YoY) contraction during the same time period.

According to initial estimates compiled and analysed by the department of commerce, most of the labour-intensive sectors that received immediate duty concessions — from 5 per cent to zero duty — have been utilising the duty-free access while exporting goods to Australia.

Also Read

FTAs beyond the zero-sum game

India, Australia eye early conclusion on comprehensive trade pact

TMS Ep384: Essar group, free trade agreement, metal stocks, generative AI

Ashes 5th Test: ENG vs AUS Playing 11, match time, live streaming in India

In race for market connectivity, UK-India ties offer point of difference

Sebi levies Rs 60 lakh fine on individual for flouting regulatory norms

RBI selects McKinsey, Accenture to use AI to improve regulatory supervision

Chhattisgarh 2nd best after Maharashtra, Telangana in fiscal health: Report

Electricity output sees 1.3% Q1 growth due to unseasonal rains: Govt Data

Nepal ready to supply tomatoes to India, seeks easier access to market

Topics : India Australia Indian Economy economy Today News

First Published: Aug 13 2023 | 7:13 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesAir India New LogoDirect Tax CollectionsStock to Watch TodayAdani GroupGold-Silver PriceHCL Tech Share PriceLuna-25 SpacecraftApollo Hospitals Q1 resultsUniform Civil Code

Companies News

Adani group plans to raise Rs 1,498 cr via Indian bond market: ReportITC bets big on FMCG for growth with annual consumer spend of Rs 29,000 cr

India News

Railways aim to save 200k litres diesel a day by electrifying pit linesMP election 2023: Congress identifies 106 candidates for upcoming polls

Technology News

Maya OS: Know about indigenous MS Windows alternative for defence systemsSamsung receives 100,000 pre-bookings for Galaxy Z Flip5, Fold5 in 28 hours

Economy News

Rupee falls 8 paise to 82.74 against US dollar during early tradeG20: FM calls for global efforts to restructure poor countries' debt
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon