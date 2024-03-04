Sensex (    %)
                        
India bargaining hard with EFTA countries for creation of 1 million jobs

EFTA comprises four nations - Iceland, Switzerland, Norway, and Liechtenstein

Shreya Nandi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 04 2024 | 11:02 PM IST

India is bargaining hard with the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) for the creation of at least 1 million jobs in sectors such as medical devices and food processing, and for the purpose, it is eyeing an investment of $100 billion.

EFTA comprises four nations — Iceland, Switzerland, Norway, and Liechtenstein.

Discussions are at an advanced stage and both sides are looking to finalise a trade agreement before the general elections in India, a person aware of the development said.

“India is pushing for investment worth $100 billion over a period of 15 years. This could result in the generation

First Published: Mar 04 2024 | 10:46 PM IST

