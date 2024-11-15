India-China bilateral trade hits $10.7 billion in October, contracts 0.46%

Business Standard
Out of India's top 10 import partners, inbound shipments from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) grew at the fastest pace in October

Shreya Nandi
Nov 15 2024

India’s bilateral trade with China stood at $10.7 billion during October, witnessing 0.46 per cent contraction amid a slowdown in the neighbouring country, commerce department data showed.
 
The contraction was mainly driven by exports as outbound shipments to China contracted 9.5 per cent at $1.15 billion, even as India’s overall exports bounced back in October and saw a double-digit growth of 17 per cent.
 
In fact, barring China, exports to nine out of India’s top 10 export destinations witnessed a positive growth during October. Countries that saw positive exports growth are: the US (11.5 per cent), the UAE (43.3 per
Topics : India china trade India China relations China

