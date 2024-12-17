Business Standard
Home / Economy / News / In two minds on China: Policymakers split over attracting Chinese FDI

In two minds on China: Policymakers split over attracting Chinese FDI

Following the Galwan clash between the two countries' forces in 2020, India imposed restrictions on investments from countries it shares a land border with to curb opportunistic takeovers

India-China flag
Premium

In September, external affairs minister S Jaishankar said India is not closed to business from China. | Image: Shutterstock

Asit Ranjan Mishra New Delhi
7 min read Last Updated : Dec 17 2024 | 4:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

When the FY24 Economic Survey presented in July batted for allowing more Chinese investment into India, it was seen as a change in heart following the NDA government’s re-election for a third successive term. However, with trade minister Piyush Goyal quickly clarifying that there was no rethink within the government to support foreign direct investment (FDI) from China, matters died down. 
 
However, in recent months, India’s fast-tracking of business visas for Chinese nationals, troop disengagement along the Ladakh border, and statements by senior government functionaries have indicated a renewed deliberation on the future of India’s economic ties with its northern
Topics : India china trade India China relations India trade

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon