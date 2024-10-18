India and China should join hands to grow together: Justin Yifu Lin

Justin Yifu Lin is a professor of economics at Peking University and former chief economist at the World Bank. During his recent visit to Delhi to attend the Kautilya Economic Conclave, Lin spoke to Asit Ranjan Mishra about the power play between the two Asian giants — India and China — and Beijing’s anti-competitive practices. Edited excerpts:

Q: What are the lessons India can learn from China's economic transformation?

We can learn many lessons from each other. We can also learn from India. China has been growing so fast. China has been able to eliminate poverty. That