India and China should join hands to grow together: Justin Yifu Lin

At this stage you have an abundant supply of young laborers. And competitively, the wage rate in India is less than high medium income countries

Justin Yifu Lin, Professor of economics, Peking University, and former chief economist, World Bank
Justin Yifu Lin, Professor of economics, Peking University, and former chief economist, World Bank

Asit Ranjan Mishra Delhi
6 min read Last Updated : Oct 18 2024 | 11:52 PM IST

Justin Yifu Lin is a professor of economics at Peking University and former chief economist at the World Bank. During his recent visit to Delhi to attend the Kautilya Economic Conclave, Lin spoke to Asit Ranjan Mishra about the power play between the two Asian giants — India and China — and Beijing’s anti-competitive practices. Edited excerpts:

Q: What are the lessons India can learn from China's economic transformation?

We can learn many lessons from each other. We can also learn from India. China has been growing so fast. China has been able to eliminate poverty. That
