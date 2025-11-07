India seeks clarity from EU on carbon tax, steel rules during FTA talks

India bargained hard for “clarity and predictability” in the implementation of the European Union’s (EU’s) emerging regulatory measures, including the carbon tax and proposed new steel regulation, during the free trade agreement (FTA) talks with the trade bloc this week.

A senior team of negotiators from the EU was in New Delhi from 3 to 7 November for discussions on the proposed India–EU FTA.

Who led the discussions and what progress was made?

As part of the negotiations, Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal held detailed meetings with Sabine Weyand, Director-General for Trade at the European Commission, to review the progress achieved