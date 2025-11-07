Friday, November 07, 2025 | 09:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Economy / News / India seeks clarity from EU on carbon tax, steel rules during FTA talks

India seeks clarity from EU on carbon tax, steel rules during FTA talks

During week-long India-EU FTA negotiations, New Delhi pressed for predictable implementation of the EU's carbon tax and proposed steel regulation to ensure balanced trade terms

Shreya Nandi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2025 | 8:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India bargained hard for “clarity and predictability” in the implementation of the European Union’s (EU’s) emerging regulatory measures, including the carbon tax and proposed new steel regulation, during the free trade agreement (FTA) talks with the trade bloc this week.
 
A senior team of negotiators from the EU was in New Delhi from 3 to 7 November for discussions on the proposed India–EU FTA.
 
Who led the discussions and what progress was made?
 
As part of the negotiations, Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal held detailed meetings with Sabine Weyand, Director-General for Trade at the European Commission, to review the progress achieved
