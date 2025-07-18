Friday, July 18, 2025 | 10:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India, EU resolve digital differences in free trade agreement talks

India, EU resolve digital differences in free trade agreement talks

'Substantial differences' remain over sustainable development chapter

The chapter covers sensitive areas such as cross-border data flows, personal data protection, and privacy — issues towards which India has a high degree of sensitivity | Illustration: Binay Sinha

Asit Ranjan Mishra
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 18 2025 | 10:53 PM IST

India and the European Union (EU) have reached an in-principle agreement on the contentious digital trade chapter, marking a key step toward concluding a free trade agreement, though “substantial differences” remain over trade and sustainable development provisions.
 
“Regarding text-based negotiations, both sides managed to reach an agreement in principle on the Digital Trade chapter and Anti-Fraud clause, pending some technical consultations,” said the European Commission in a statement, following the conclusion of the 12th round of talks in Brussels, held between July 7 and July 11.
 
The objective of the digital trade chapter is to address “unjustified barriers” to trade
