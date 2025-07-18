India, EU resolve digital differences in free trade agreement talks

India and the European Union (EU) have reached an in-principle agreement on the contentious digital trade chapter, marking a key step toward concluding a free trade agreement, though “substantial differences” remain over trade and sustainable development provisions.

“Regarding text-based negotiations, both sides managed to reach an agreement in principle on the Digital Trade chapter and Anti-Fraud clause, pending some technical consultations,” said the European Commission in a statement, following the conclusion of the 12th round of talks in Brussels, held between July 7 and July 11.

The objective of the digital trade chapter is to address “unjustified barriers” to trade