India to stay resilient amid global trade tensions, says Sunil Mittal

Bharti Airtel Chairman Sunil Mittal has exuded confidence in India's ability to move at a steady economic clip even in face of global headwinds intensified by rising trade disputes and ongoing conflicts.
Penning a note in Airtel's latest annual report, the telecom industry stalwart said that political stability and a robust policy push across key sectors, including infrastructure, logistics and supply chains, are creating a conducive investment climate and driving India's ambitions of becoming a manufacturing hub for the world.
Acknowledging that overall global macroeconomic growth has been subdued and divergent across different regions, Mittal called for coordinated action to ensure sustainable momentum.
"India is likely to sustain its stable economic performance, even amid global uncertainties heightened by escalating trade tensions and ongoing conflicts. Global macroeconomic growth has been subdued, diverging sharply across regions and requiring coordinated action to ensure sustainable momentum," he wrote.
The Indian economy demonstrated resilience in FY25, retaining its position among the world's fastest growing large economies, with an estimated GDP growth of 6.5 per cent Mittal said, adding that India's strides on investments and manufacturing are being complemented by its fast-expanding digital economy.
Also Read
"India's digital economy has surged ahead with double-digit growth, propelled by unprecedented digital engagement from individuals, enterprises and governments," he said.
Underlining that the company has all along acted as a "determined collaborator in furthering national aspirations", Mittal said Airtel has focused on steering investments to lead digital innovation in the country and to support the multiplier effect of digital economic growth.
Mittal also cited the company's contribution to the exchequer in the form of taxes, direct and indirect.
In FY 2024-25, Airtel paid over Rs 37,300 crore in licence fee, spectrum usage charges, and other taxes, he said, adding that the telco paid Rs 28,900 crore towards spectrum obligations, including annual and prepayment of past spectrum dues.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)