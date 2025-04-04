Friday, April 04, 2025 | 06:26 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / India, EU to step up trade talks after US imposes reciprocal tariffs

India, EU to step up trade talks after US imposes reciprocal tariffs

The geopolitical uncertainties are forcing European nations to scout for new markets, including India, considering it is one of the fastest-growing large economies

india eu trade negotiations
Premium

India is also focusing on forging bilateral deals with some of its large trade partners, amid the growing importance of bilateralism in trade

Shreya Nandi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 04 2025 | 6:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India and the European Union (EU) intend to step up discussions on bilateral trade amid Washington's decision to impose 26 per cent and 20 per cent reciprocal tariffs on New Delhi and the trade bloc, respectively.
 
Commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal and Maroš Šefčovič, commissioner of the European Commission for trade and economic security, are expected to hold talks over the next few days. “Both ministers are likely to talk over phone over the coming days / at earliest opportunity,” a person aware of the matter told Business Standard.
 
The United States’ (US) decision to impose reciprocal tariffs on
Topics : European Union Trump tariffs Trade talks

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon