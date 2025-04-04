India, EU to step up trade talks after US imposes reciprocal tariffs

India and the European Union (EU) intend to step up discussions on bilateral trade amid Washington's decision to impose 26 per cent and 20 per cent reciprocal tariffs on New Delhi and the trade bloc, respectively.

Commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal and Maroš Šefčovič, commissioner of the European Commission for trade and economic security, are expected to hold talks over the next few days. “Both ministers are likely to talk over phone over the coming days / at earliest opportunity,” a person aware of the matter told Business Standard.

