Sensex (0.31%)
66174.20 + 204.16
Nifty (0.48%)
19889.70 + 95.00
Nifty Midcap (0.54%)
42278.00 + 227.55
Nifty Smallcap (-0.25%)
6420.10 -15.95
Nifty Bank (0.26%)
43880.95 + 111.85
Heatmap

China pneumonia outbreak: Indian exporters closely monitoring the situation

To compound the issue, China, the world's second-largest economy, is already slowing down and grappling with a crisis in its real estate market

india china
Premium

Shreya Nandi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 28 2023 | 7:08 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Amid the looming threat of a medical emergency due to a spike in respiratory illness cases in China, Indian exporters are closely monitoring the situation and are apprehensive about the potential repercussions on trade if the situation worsens.

Considering that China is India’s largest import partner and several industries depend on raw materials from the neighbouring country, a further deterioration in the situation could adversely affect trade. This concern is particularly telling at a time when global trade has slowed due to ongoing geopolitical tensions and macroeconomic factors, such as high inflation.

China is also India’s fourth-largest export destination.

Also Read

Health Ministry closely monitoring respiratory illness outbreak in China

Critical illness policy must cover ailments relevant to your family history

MotoGP Bharat, Trade show: Transport, traffic, tickets, dates and more

Health ministry monitors H9N2 outbreak in China, assures low risk to India

What is HMPV? The infectious respiratory disease spiking this year in US

Domestic coal prices match international trends without raising power bills

AAR under GST plagued by conflicting rulings, quality of orders

Crude oil prices rise on weak dollar, expectations for OPEC+ output cuts

India's subsidies may cost the govt Rs 50,000 cr more than its FY24 Budget

PMFBY: Tech revamp boosts govt's crop insurance scheme, yields results

Topics : China GDP India china trade India China relations

First Published: Nov 28 2023 | 7:08 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveAnimal MovieTelangana Assembly Polls 2023 LIVERajasthan Assembly Polls LIVEHimalayan 450 LaunchState Assembly Elections 2023 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayUttarakhand Tunnel Collapse

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrowAfter BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon