China pneumonia outbreak: Indian exporters closely monitoring the situation

Amid the looming threat of a medical emergency due to a spike in respiratory illness cases in China, Indian exporters are closely monitoring the situation and are apprehensive about the potential repercussions on trade if the situation worsens.

Considering that China is India’s largest import partner and several industries depend on raw materials from the neighbouring country, a further deterioration in the situation could adversely affect trade. This concern is particularly telling at a time when global trade has slowed due to ongoing geopolitical tensions and macroeconomic factors, such as high inflation.

China is also India’s fourth-largest export destination.