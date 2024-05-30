UK and US in focus as Indian companies seeks $31 bn pharma exports in FY25

In 2022, the number of prescriptions filled by Americans rose to 6.7 billion, marking a 3.6 per cent increase from 2021, according to a report titled US-India Medicine Partnership: India’s Contribution to the US Healthcare System by IQVIA | File ima

As India seeks $31 billion in pharmaceutical exports in financial year 2024-25 (FY25), the United Kingdom (UK) and the United States (US) are its top targets.

India exported pharmaceutical products worth $27.9 billion in FY24, growing 9.6 per cent from the year before.

Udaya Bhaskar, director general of the Pharmaceutical Exports Promotion Council (Pharmexcil), said the group targets $1 billion in exports to the UK where demand for affordable generics is rising. “We were in the UK last month for meetings. We are also planning a road show in Belgium, the Netherlands, and the UK in November or so,” he