Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

UK and US in focus as Indian companies seeks $31 bn pharma exports in FY25

Industry also working to pump up business in Africa and Russia, regions battling geopolitical crises

drugs, medical, medicine
Premium

In 2022, the number of prescriptions filled by Americans rose to 6.7 billion, marking a 3.6 per cent increase from 2021, according to a report titled US-India Medicine Partnership: India’s Contribution to the US Healthcare System by IQVIA | File ima

Sohini Das Mumbai
5 min read Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 3:58 PM IST
As India seeks $31 billion in pharmaceutical exports in financial year 2024-25 (FY25), the United Kingdom (UK) and the United States (US) are its top targets.

India exported pharmaceutical products worth $27.9 billion in FY24, growing 9.6 per cent from the year before.

Udaya Bhaskar, director general of the Pharmaceutical Exports Promotion Council (Pharmexcil), said the group targets $1 billion in exports to the UK where demand for affordable generics is rising. “We were in the UK last month for meetings. We are also planning a road show in Belgium, the Netherlands, and the UK in November or so,” he
Topics : Pharma exports UK United States US India relations

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 30 2024 | 3:47 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEGold Silver Price TodayIMD Weather UpdateHindi Journalism DayICC T20 World Cup 2024T20 World Cup ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon