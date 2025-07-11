Crude connection: Refiners eye Canadian shores amid supply disruptions

With most heavy crude grades suffering supply disruptions, Western Canadian Select (WCS) is being explored as a key alternative for Indian importers, refiners and Petroleum Ministry officials said on Friday.

Other heavy grades from Russia, Venezuela, and Iraq are currently suffering supply disruptions. Given the large number of complex refineries in India that can process these grades, the decision by the US to impose tariffs on Canadian crude has given India a window of opportunity to establish term contracts, officials said.

"Canada can be a stable source of large volumes of crude for India, at a time when we are