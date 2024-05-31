India eyes multiple mineral pacts with about a dozen countries in Africa

India is planning to soon sign new and updated mineral pacts with about a dozen countries in Africa.

The Ministry of Mines is in discussions with Côte d'Ivoire, Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Morocco, Mozambique, South Africa, Tanzania, Zambia and Zimbabwe, Business Standard has learnt.

“Negotiations are ongoing with around a dozen countries, and more will be added to the list soon. We aim to secure India’s mineral supply chain, and African countries have all the minerals we require,” said a senior government official.

“The aim of these mineral agreements will encompass not only meeting the demand for critical