India eyes opportunity in US-China trade war under Trump's presidency

Govt identifies electronics, pharma, textiles, auto parts, and chemicals as sectors primed to benefit

Shreya NandiDhruvaksh Saha New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 04 2024 | 10:51 PM IST

India has identified key sectors, including electronics, pharmaceuticals, textiles, automobile components, and chemicals, to boost exports to the US, eyeing opportunities arising from a potential trade war between Washington and Beijing under Donald Trump’s presidency. The government is weighing policy measures to capitalise on this emerging dynamic, according to officials.
 
“India can perhaps gain,” a senior official told Business Standard. “We are doing product-wise analysis and looking at sectors, such as electronics, pharmaceuticals, manmade fibres (in the textile sector), auto components, and chemicals, where India can have an advantage.”
 
He noted that Trump’s proposed tariff hike for Chinese goods could
Topics : trade Donald Trump China

