Business Standard
Home / Economy / News / India for 'per capita distribution of subsidies' criteria for fishers

India for 'per capita distribution of subsidies' criteria for fishers

India also flagged the difference in the amount of subsidy provided by developing nations such as India, as compared to developed nations

The evolving dynamics of state-level politics in India highlight the increasing prominence of welfare schemes and subsidies as decisive factors in elections. Often criticised as “revdi culture”, these promises have become central to political manifes
Premium

Shreya Nandi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 10 2024 | 9:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India is pushing for the use of a “per capita distribution of subsidies” criteria in order to discipline subsidies that result in overfishing and overcapacity under a World Trade Organisation (WTO) framework.
 
Last week, India submitted a paper at the WTO — Designing Disciplines for the Overcapacity and Overfishing Pillar: A Case for Intensity-based Subsidies Approach — which will be discussed at the global trade organisation’s general council meeting in Geneva on December 16-17, a senior government official said on Tuesday.
 
India also flagged the difference in the amount of subsidy provided by developing nations such as India, as compared
Topics : WTO World Trade Organization Trade talks Developed nations

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon