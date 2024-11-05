India Inc sends mixed signals on H2 FY25 capital expenditure path

After subdued earnings in the first half amid global headwinds, India Inc is taking a cautious approach on their capital expenditure (capex) for the second half of the financial year ending March 2025, according to management commentary.

Minutes from the October monetary policy meeting show the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) optimism about private investments picking up. The RBI said private corporate investment is gaining momentum, with seasonally adjusted capacity utilisation improving in the first quarter of FY25 and the healthy balance sheets of banks and corporates. The two major drivers of gross domestic product — consumption and investment —