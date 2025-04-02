India likely to dial down plans to curb personal computer imports

The Union government is open to the idea of doing away with all restrictions on the import of laptops, all-in-one personal computers, tablets, ultra-small form factor computers, and servers if companies stick to the domestic production commitments made under the production linked incentive (PLI) scheme, sources told Business Standard.

For the current financial year started April 1, all major laptop and information technology hardware device and component manufacturers had shared plans on increasing the domestic value addition with the ministry of electronics and information technology (MeitY). The plans included increasing localised production and sourcing of electronics components such as printed