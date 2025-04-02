Wednesday, April 02, 2025 | 12:12 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India likely to dial down plans to curb personal computer imports

India likely to dial down plans to curb personal computer imports

Import licensing requirements were to be implemented in 2023. The govt has so far deferred the timeline on four occasions and has now set Dec 2025 as deadline

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) on Wednesday extended the import management system for select IT hardware products for another year. This comes at a time when domestic production in India is far lower than the demand.
The government’s restrictions on laptop imports have also found mention in the United States government’s 2025 National Trade Estimate Report on Foreign Trade Barriers

Aashish AryanNivedita Mookerji New Delhi
Last Updated : Apr 02 2025 | 12:10 AM IST

The Union government is open to the idea of doing away with all restrictions on the import of laptops, all-in-one personal computers, tablets, ultra-small form factor computers, and servers if companies stick to the domestic production commitments made under the production linked incentive (PLI) scheme, sources told Business Standard.
 
For the current financial year started April 1, all major laptop and information technology hardware device and component manufacturers had shared plans on increasing the domestic value addition with the ministry of electronics and information technology (MeitY). The plans included increasing localised production and sourcing of electronics components such as printed
