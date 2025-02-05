India open to revive US trade deal talks during PM Modi's upcoming visit

India is open to reviving talks on a limited trade deal with the US during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s upcoming visit to Washington, where he will meet American President Donald Trump, a government official said.

“We are open to the idea of a mini-trade deal (with the US) if they are as well,” the official told Business Standard, adding that the agenda of Modi’s visit is still being finalised. The prime minister is set to travel to Washington on February 12 for his first meeting with Trump since the latter assumed office on January 20.

Ahead of the visit, officials