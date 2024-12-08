India plans final refinery expansion as electric vehicle era looms

In what may be the last wave of grassroots refinery projects, the crude oil-refining capacity of state-run companies may go up by 500,000-600,000 barrels per day (bpd) in a little more than 10 years, according to industry executives and government officials.

This comes even as New Delhi is struggling to strike a balance between rapidly adopting electric vehicles and bolstering energy security by taking recourse to affordable and more reliable transport fuels.

There are plans for three new refineries, which are in addition to the ongoing addition of around 800,000 bpd, around 16 per cent of the current capacity, according