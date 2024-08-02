Business Standard
India progresses in feeding people, has miles to go to meet target

Despite improvement, one in four of the world's undernourished live in the country

Basmati Rice, KRBL, India gate basmati, rice
The share of the Indian population unable to pay for a healthy diet dropped by 14 percentage points to 55.6 per cent in 2022 compared to 2017. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

Samreen Wani New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 02 2024 | 12:03 PM IST

Countries are committed to ensure that the world is free of hunger by 2030. But six years away from the deadline, the “zero hunger” target is looking increasingly difficult, according to the World Report 2024 on ‘State of Food Security and Nutrition’.

Progress in improving food security and economic access to healthy diets has been modest, said the report published by five international agencies last week. India is among the few countries that have had a sharp decline in the proportion of population that can’t afford a healthy diet.

The share of the Indian population unable to pay for

First Published: Aug 02 2024 | 12:03 PM IST

