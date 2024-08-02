India progresses in feeding people, has miles to go to meet target

Countries are committed to ensure that the world is free of hunger by 2030. But six years away from the deadline, the “zero hunger” target is looking increasingly difficult, according to the World Report 2024 on ‘State of Food Security and Nutrition’.

Progress in improving food security and economic access to healthy diets has been modest, said the report published by five international agencies last week. India is among the few countries that have had a sharp decline in the proportion of population that can’t afford a healthy diet.

The share of the Indian population unable to pay for