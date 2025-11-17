Monday, November 17, 2025 | 08:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India proposes anti-dumping duties on met coke imports from six countries

India proposes anti-dumping duties on met coke imports from six countries

DGTR flags heavy dumping from Australia, China, Colombia, Indonesia, Japan and Russia, citing losses and shutdowns for domestic producers

DGTR has invited comments on the preliminary findings within 15 days of publication and will hold an oral hearing, the date of which will be published on its official website, before finalising its recommendation.

Saket Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 17 2025 | 8:57 PM IST

India’s Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) has provisionally recommended imposing anti-dumping duties on imports of Low Ash Metallurgical Coke (LAM Coke) from Australia, China PR, Colombia, Indonesia, Japan and Russia, citing significant dumping and injury to domestic producers.
 
The body concluded that LAM Coke with ash content below 18 per cent, excluding specified ultra-low phosphorus grades, is being dumped into India at prices that undercut domestic producers, depress market prices and prevent necessary price increases. It noted that imports from the six subject countries have increased in both absolute and relative terms over the
