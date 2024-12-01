India readies various strategies to tackle 'US first' trade policy

India is working on various strategies and finance and commerce & industry ministries have already started brainstorming about the potential challenges that US President-elect Donald Trump’s protectionist trade policies could pose, said a senior government official.

Trump champions his ‘Make America Great Again’ slogan and an ‘America First’ agenda. The incoming President’s main tool for achieving these goals is tariffs. The US is India’s largest trade partner, export destination, as well as the fourth-largest source of imported goods.

On Saturday, Trump threatened 100 per cent tariffs against nations of the Brics bloc, which includes India, if they act to undermine