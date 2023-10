India has sought the latest trade data from the five Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) nations as both sides intend to initiate discussions on a free-trade agreement (FTA), people aware of the matter said.

Eurasian Economic Union comprises five countries — the Russian Federation, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Armenia, and Kyrgyzstan. Russia is not only the largest country in the bloc but also the biggest trade partner, with a share of 98 per cent in 2022-23.