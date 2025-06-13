India's 2025-26 rice production may hit 151 mn tonnes: USDA estimate

India’s rice production in the upcoming 2025–26 crop marketing season is estimated to reach an all-time high of 151 million tonnes due to the early onset of the monsoon, abundant soil moisture and the government’s higher minimum support price (MSP) for farmers, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) said in its latest assessment.

In its May assessment, the USDA had pegged the 2025–26 rice output at 148 million tonnes, making India the world’s largest producer of rice, surpassing China’s projected output of 146 million tonnes.

The June assessment shows that the crop size could be even higher in 2025–26.