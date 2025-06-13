Friday, June 13, 2025 | 08:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / India's 2025-26 rice production may hit 151 mn tonnes: USDA estimate

India's 2025-26 rice production may hit 151 mn tonnes: USDA estimate

USDA raises India's 2025-26 rice output estimate to a record 151 million tonnes due to early monsoon, good soil moisture and a hike in minimum support price

Rice, rice prices, Rice exports, Rice crop
premium

Optimism over the rice production outlook in 2025–26 is mainly driven by the early onset of the southwest monsoon this year and its ‘above-normal’ forecast. (Photo: Bloomberg)

Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2025 | 8:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India’s rice production in the upcoming 2025–26 crop marketing season is estimated to reach an all-time high of 151 million tonnes due to the early onset of the monsoon, abundant soil moisture and the government’s higher minimum support price (MSP) for farmers, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) said in its latest assessment.
 
In its May assessment, the USDA had pegged the 2025–26 rice output at 148 million tonnes, making India the world’s largest producer of rice, surpassing China’s projected output of 146 million tonnes.
 
The June assessment shows that the crop size could be even higher in 2025–26.
Topics : India rice exports rice export Rice prices Basmati rice
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon